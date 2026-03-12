Start of Barmm political parties, sectoral organizations registration eyed next week

DESPITE the continued pendency of the law setting a new date for the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) plans to open registration for political parties and sectoral organizations next week.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the agency will reopen the accreditation period for Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPP) and Parliamentary Sectoral Organizations (PSO) participating in the BPE.

"Political parties and sectoral organizations can file their new petitions by next week," Garcia said.

New and previously denied applicants for RPPPs and PSOs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) must apply.