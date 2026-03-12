Start of Barmm political parties, sectoral organizations registration eyed next week

DESPITE the continued pendency of the law setting a new date for the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) plans to open registration for political parties and sectoral organizations next week.
Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the agency will reopen the accreditation period for Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPP) and Parliamentary Sectoral Organizations (PSO) participating in the BPE.
"Political parties and sectoral organizations can file their new petitions by next week," Garcia said.
New and previously denied applicants for RPPPs and PSOs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) must apply.
Garcia said the agency also requires the 20 RPPPs and 191 PSOs previously accredited under the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act (BAA) 88 to reapply.
"Take note that all of your accreditations have been disregarded. Thus, the Comelec will now once again accept petitions to be accredited as a Sectoral Organization or as a Political Party," Garcia said.
The Comelec said RPPPs with at least 5,000 registered Barmm voters may file applications tentatively between March 17 and 20 at the Bangsamoro Registration and Accreditation Committee (Brac).
Previously denied and new RPPPs must file a Verified Petition for Registration. Formerly accredited political parties must file a Verified Manifestation in Lieu of Petition for Registration.
The Comelec said PSOs may file applications at the BRAC tentatively between March 16 and 23 with the names of three nominees.
Previously denied and new PSOs must file a Verified Petition for Registration. Formerly accredited sectoral organizations must file a Verified Manifestation in Lieu of Petition for Registration. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)