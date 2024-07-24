State of calamity declaration mulled in Metro Manila

"Because of what is happening, Mr. President (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.), lalo na sa Metro Manila, ang rekomendasyon po namin po rito baka puwedeng mai-declare po natin ang state of calamity ang Metro Manila. 'Yun po ang napag-usapan namin kanina," Abalos told Marcos during a situation briefing in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

(Because of what is happening, Mr. President (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.), especially in Metro Manila, our recommendation is that maybe we can declare a state of calamity in Metro Manila. That's what we talked about earlier.)

“Ang masaklap po ‘yung amount ng rainfall Mister President napakalaki ng tubig,” he added.

(The amount of rainfall Mister President is terrible, the water is so big.)

In an interview with reporters, Marcos said declaring a state of calamity in the National Capital Region will be up to the local chief executives.

“It’s up to local communities to decide because they know best, they know best what they need. It is also, ‘yung pagdedeklara ng state of calamity is also to access funds para makapag-access sila ng funds kasi nauubos na ‘yung kanilang reserves (declaring a state of calamity is also for them to access funds because their reserves are running out),” he said.

Abalos said Metro Manila Council will convene Wednesday afternoon, July 24, to discuss the matter.

The Malacañang earlier suspended classes and work in government offices in Metro Manila due to torrential rains.

The Department of Labor and Employment also urged the private sector to suspend work to ensure the safety of their employees.

Majority of the major thoroughfares in Metro Manila were currently impassable due to massive flooding, which resulted in stalled vehicles and stranded passengers and motorists.

Dozens of families in Navotas, Malabon, Pasig and Manila have already been evacuated also due to flooding.

In Marikina, the local government has already implemented a forced evacuation in various areas after the Marikina River already surpassed the 18 meters level.

Both lanes of the North Luzon Expressway were also impassable to all types of vehicles.

Meanwhile, Marcos instructed concerned government agencies such as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), DILG, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to closely coordinate to cater to the needs of the affected population.

He directed the DSWD to monitor communities and send help to the residents as soon as they can.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard, and Armed Forces of the Philippines have already deployed search and rescue operation teams on the ground to aid particularly the displaced families.

In an advisory, Pagasa said the La Mesa dam is already nearing the spilling level, warning residents in low-lying areas along the Tullahan River from Quezon City (Fairview, Forest Hills Subd., Quirino Highway, Sta. Quiteria, and San Bartolome), Valenzuela (Barangay Ligon, North Expressway, La Huerta Subdivision), and Malabon to brace for higher flooding.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, the weather bureau said Typhoon Carina continued to intensify as it moved toward Taiwan and enhanced habagat.

Carina was spotted around 10 a.m. at 345 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 205 km/h, and central pressure of 940 hPa.

The province of Batanes remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 2, while Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Santa Ana, Gonzaga), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Adams) were under TCWS 1.

Carina was forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday morning, July 25. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)