Status quo remains for Negros Island Region wages

THE minimum wage rates for workers in the provinces under the Negros Island Region (NIR) shall be unchanged despite the creation of the new administrative division.

In a statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the minimum wage rates in Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor remain as provided by their respective Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) in accordance with Administrative Order No. 264-2025.

"RTWPB VI will continue to cover the Province of Negros Occidental," said DOLE.

"RTWPB VII will still cover the Provinces of Negros Oriental and Siquijor," it added.

The minimum wage rate in Region VI (Western Visayas) is between P480 to P513.

The minimum wage rate in Region VII (Central Visayas) is between P453 to P501.

The Department said the status quo will remain indefinitely.

"Both wage boards will continue working on issues on minimum wage determination and productivity until the RTWPB-NIR is created," said DOLE.

To note, Republic Act No. 12000 established the Negros Island Region (NIR) composed of Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City; Negros Oriental; and Siquijor. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)