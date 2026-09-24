Storm's trough to drench parts of PH Thursday

The trough of Tropical Storm Surigae outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will cause rains over some areas, the weather bureau said on Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Surigae was located 1,500 kilometers east of northern Luzon as of 3 a.m. It will be given the local name Queenie once it enters the PAR.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms due to Surigae's trough will prevail across Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Surigae's trough will also cause isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms across Bicol Region and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail throughout the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)