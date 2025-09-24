Street dwellers get own Ministry in Manila

THE Archdiocese of Manila has established a new ministry for street dwellers, which were described as the “silently suffering Lazarus of our time,” saying they must be welcomed into both the Church and society.

In a Decree of Establishment, Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula announced the creation of the “Ministry with Persons in Street Dwelling Situations” in a bid to help them transition into empowered communities fully integrated into society.

“The Church is called to unite herself in the lived struggles of persons in street-dwelling situations,” Advincula said.

"Cognizant of this mission, we hereby decree the creation of the Ministry With Persons In Street Dwelling Situations," he added.

The Ministry, which will work under the archdiocese’s Commission on the Service of Charity, will focus on creating a multi-sectoral support system to address the needs of street dwellers.

Its tasks include compiling an inventory of resources for the homeless, strengthening cooperation among service providers, and implementing community organizing at parish and inter-parish levels.

Programs to be supported range from feeding and crisis intervention to psychosocial services, education, healthcare, skills training and livelihood training, and legal services.

The Ministry will also pursue research, advocacy, and the formation of youth advocates. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)