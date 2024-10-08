Stronger legal protection for OFWs pushed

MANILA – A party-list lawmaker on Tuesday called for stronger legal protections for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) following the execution of a Filipino national convicted of murder in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, OFW Party-list Rep. Marissa Magsino expressed her “deep sorrow and regret” over the incident, saying it underscores the vulnerability of Filipinos working abroad, particularly those facing criminal charges in foreign countries.

She emphasized the need to ensure OFWs receive adequate legal representation and support, especially in cases involving capital punishment.

"As representative of the OFW sector, I am steadfast in the OFW party-list’s commitment to push for stronger protections for our migrant workers, to guarantee their rights, and to strengthen diplomatic efforts to safeguard their welfare," she said.

She said this includes enhanced legal aid and preventive programs to educate OFWs about the laws and customs of their host countries.

Magsino, meanwhile, urged the government to look into the contributing factors behind the increasing number of OFWs on death row and to continue improving the assistance given to those embroiled in legal battles.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh confirmed there was an execution.

However, there has been "no official confirmation from Saudi authorities" as of writing.

Philippine Embassy in Riyadh Chargé d'affaires Rommel Romato said the Saudi government carried out the execution without prior notification to the embassy or the Filipino national's family “in accordance with local procedures.”

The national was sentenced to qisas (eye for an eye) or retribution for the killing of a Saudi national.

Romato said the Philippine government extended all possible assistance that it could, including legal representation and assistance.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. also wrote a letter to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to save the Filipino’s life, Romato said. (PNA)