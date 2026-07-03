Stronger senior citizens commission, policy reforms backed in confab

MANILA – Senior citizen leaders are pressing for the strengthening of the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) and the passage of laws that would better protect the rights and welfare of older Filipinos.

In a news release on Friday, the NCSC said the call was raised during the National Consultation on Policies for Senior Citizens recently held at the Manila Metropolitan Theatre.

The dialogue, organized by the NCSC and the National Anti-Poverty Commission–Senior Citizens Sectoral Council, gathered about 1,000 onsite and online participants from senior citizens’ groups, federations, Offices for Senior Citizens Affairs, local governments, civil society, and development partners.

NCSC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Ma. Merceditas Gutierrez said the consultation was meant to ensure that government policies are guided by the actual needs of older persons.

“We are here to listen. It is our absolute goal to ensure that our legislative agendas, local frameworks, and community initiatives are intricately shaped by your collective wisdom,” Gutierrez said.

The NCSC said the policy dialogue comes as the country’s senior citizen population is projected to exceed 11 million this year.

Participants discussed proposed amendments to Republic Act No. 9994, or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act, and other measures, including the proposed Magna Carta for Senior Citizens, Senior Citizen Protection Against Fraud Act, Geriatric Health Act, and Universal Social Pension Bill.

NCSC Acting Executive Director Ana Marie Calapit also presented pending proposals to amend Republic Act No. 11350, or the NCSC Act, including measures that seek to return the commission under the Department of Social Welfare and Development or make it a policy-making body.

Calapit said the NCSC is also coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways and local governments for the funding and establishment of more functional Senior Citizens Centers nationwide.

Senior citizen leaders, however, said the NCSC should remain independent and be given stronger support.

“Hindi na kailangan pang ibalik sa DSWD. Kaya i-turn over lahat ng programa, pondohan ang NCSC, at hayaang gumawa ng programa at polisiya. Ang dapat suportahan ang pagpapalakas ng NCSC (There is no need to return the commission to the DSWD. Instead, transfer all programs to the NCSC, fund it, and allow it to craft programs and policies. What should be supported is the strengthening of the NCSC),” Dr. Eleuterio Sison, head of the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs in Manaoag, Pangasinan, said. (PNA)