STT GDC Philippines achieves 83% rack utilization, targets IT capacity growth

STT GDC Philippines, a rapidly expanding data center provider, has achieved 83 percent rack utilization rate across its operations, highlighting the efficiency and reliability of its services, as well as the increasing demand for data center capacities.

The company plans to increase its information technology (IT) capacity by 600 percent, from 22MW to over 150MW.

With specific targets set to attain 33 MW by 2025 and 52 MW by 2026, this expansion is designed to propel STT GDC Philippines into its next phase of growth.

STT GDC Philippines has five operational data centers across the country. Its STT Fairview and STT Cavite 2 facilities, expected to be operational by 2025, will add 124 MW and 6 MW of IT capacity, respectively.

"The country’s capacity today is roughly around 60 megawatts. So the 124 megawatt project in Fairview, which represents one of the country’s largest data centers to date, plus the six megawatts of IT capacity of STT Cavite, are really going to help strategically position the Philippines as the next data center hub in Southeast Asia,” said Carlo Malana, president and CEO of STT GDC Philippines.

“This move signifies the Philippines’ readiness to host global cloud providers and provide efficient data management solutions locally. That way, we can support the Philippines’ digital transformation ambitions within the next few years,” he added.

The move is anticipated to attract more international businesses seeking reliable and efficient data management solutions, fostering a digital ecosystem that can support the country's economic growth and digital transformation initiatives.

In the long term, these developments are expected to yield significant benefits, including the creation of high-skilled jobs, stimulation of local economies, and enhancement of the region's attractiveness to international tech companies.

Moreover, by enhancing local digital infrastructure, STT GDC Philippines is facilitating a more connected ASEAN digital economy, which is crucial in fostering innovation, improving digital services accessibility, and driving economic growth.

STT GDC Philippines is a joint venture partnership between Globe Telecom, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and Ayala Corporation. It is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and data center services, with a focus on operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation.

To learn more about STT GDC Philippines, visit https://www.sttelemediagdc.com/. (PR)