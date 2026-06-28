Students caught with knife, gun in Aparri school holding grudge vs schoolmates

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) has ordered a thorough investigation on an incident in Aparri, Cagayan, where a knife and a revolver were recovered from two students inside a school, saying the intervention may have prevented a possible act of violence.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Saturday, June 27, 2026, commended police personnel and school officials for their coordinated response that led to the discovery of weapons during an inspection of the students' bags on June 26.

According to the PNP, members of the Cagayan Provincial Mobile Force Company conducted the inspection in the presence of the school principal after school authorities sought police assistance over concerns involving two students.

The operation led to the recovery of a knife from a 14-year-old Grade 8 student and a revolver from a 15-year-old Grade 10 student.

Police said the principal requested assistance after receiving information that the students had skipped classes and were allegedly harboring a grudge against some of their schoolmates, raising fears that they could be planning to carry out an untoward incident.

Nartatez said the prompt response by police and the vigilance of school officials helped avert a potential security threat inside the campus.

He also praised the school's decision to immediately coordinate with law enforcement, saying the incident underscores the importance of close cooperation between schools and police in protecting students and teachers.

The PNP chief has directed investigators to determine how and why the students were able to bring the weapons to school and whether there were other circumstances that led to the incident.

The recovery comes as the PNP intensifies security measures in schools nationwide following the recent fatal shooting inside a school in Tacloban City that was perpetrated by two teenage students.

Police units have been instructed to strengthen coordination with school administrators and remain alert to possible threats in educational institutions.

Nartatez said the PNP will continue working with the Department of Education and local school officials to enhance campus security and ensure that learning environments remain safe.

He also appealed to parents to closely monitor their children's activities and maintain communication with schools and police authorities to help prevent incidents that could endanger students and the wider school community. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)