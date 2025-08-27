Sudden exit at PNP: Torre relieved as chief after 85 days in office

GENERAL Nicolas Torre III lasted less than three months as chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP). His relief on Monday, August 25, 2025, surprised many because he still has 563 days before reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

So, why did the country’s top cop was removed so quickly — and what happens now?

Big question

What led to Torre’s removal as PNP chief, and what does it mean for the police force?

PNP chief’s role

The PNP chief leads a 230,000-strong organization that is central to law enforcement and national security. Chiefs usually serve until mandatory retirement, unless cut short by political or institut. Torre’s appointment in June 2025 was historic as he was the first graduate of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) to hold the post.

What happened

On August 25, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, on behalf of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., signed an order relieving Torre “for continuous and efficient delivery of public services.” The following day, on Tuesday, August 26, Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), assumed the role of officer-in-charge.

Why the sudden removal

The main trigger was a dispute with the National Police Commission (Napolcom), which oversees police appointments and promotions. Earlier in August, Torre reassigned Nartatez to Western Mindanao. Napolcom pushed back and ordered him to revise the reshuffle, but Torre refused. The clash culminated in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. siding with Napolcom and directing Torre’s relief.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla emphasized that the decision was not a sanction but a matter of “leadership direction.” He said President Marcos wanted the PNP to operate strictly within the law.

Complication

Torre has not been charged with any administrative or criminal offense. Officials say he may even be tapped for another government post, given his experience. But his status complicates succession within the police force. He still holds the rank of four-star general, and only one official can carry that rank at a time. Unless Torre retires early or is reassigned, Nartatez cannot be formally installed as chief.

Nartatez takes over

Nartatez, who had been the second-highest-ranking police official before Torre’s reassignment, vowed continuity. He pledged to maintain Torre’s five-minute emergency response policy while strengthening cybercrime measures, integrity monitoring and welfare programs for police officers. He also downplayed speculation of personal conflict with Torre, saying he was simply following orders.

Political ripples

Lawmakers weighed in on the change. Sen. Panfilo Lacson called the relief a presidential prerogative but said smooth transitions are vital.

Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, himself a former PNP chief, expressed sympathy for Torre, noting that he had played a key role in the capture of religious leader Apollo Quiboloy, and the controversial arrest and turnover of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court.

What happens next

The leadership question remains unsettled. Torre’s relief removed him from active command but not from his four-star status.

Napolcom may need to resolve the issue if Torre does not step aside voluntarily. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)