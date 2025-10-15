Sugar importation halted until June 2026

AGRICULTURE Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said there will be no importation of sugar until the second half of 2026 in a bid to help local producers.

During a meeting with Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) Administrator Paul Azcona and SRA Board Member and Farmers’ Representative Dave Sanson, Laurel vowed to address concerns over the low prices of raw sugar seen during the first sugar bidding in Negros on October 9.

Laurel said initial discussions with sugar traders revealed market hesitation largely influenced by conflicting statements from various sugarcane farmer groups.

He said this caused major traders to refrain from purchasing sugar during the previous bidding.

“Let us be clear—there is, and never was, any talk of an importation program for Crop Year 2025-2026 until we finish significant milling, have firm production figures, and ensure any imports would only be classified as C or reserve sugar,” Laurel said.

“All sugar imports, if any, will continue to be classified strictly as reserve (C) sugar and will not enter the domestic market directly,” he added.

It was also agreed during the meeting that a two-month buffer stock of refined sugar will be maintained to ensure market stability.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said that since 2022, the sugar industry has seen a steady expansion in planted areas -- from 380,000 hectares to 409,000 in 2025.

Under Laurel and Azcona, farmgate prices have remained stable, encouraging more farmers to grow sugarcane.

The DA said retail prices have also held steady, benefiting both farmers and consumers, many of whom come from sugarcane-growing communities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)