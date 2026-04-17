Sugar industry gets boost with P27M worth of machineries from SRA

MANILA – The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) on Thursday said they have granted PHP27 million worth of mechanization machinery and equipment to support Filipino sugar farmers.

The agency turned over the grants at the La Granja Agricultural Research and Extension Center (LGAREC) compound, which includes heavy-duty vehicles and tractors.

In a statement, SRA Administrator and CEO Pablo Luis Azcona said mechanization is no longer a luxury but a necessity considering the challenges in the sugarcane industry.

“Our goal is to bring the Philippine sugar industry into a new era of efficiency. By providing these machineries, we are directly reducing the physical and financial burden on our farmers,” he said.

These grants are also expected to address rising production costs and declining soil health, as well as improve hauling efficiency, field preparation and support the transport of soil amendments and farm inputs.

“This equipment will allow our partners to implement soil rejuvenation techniques at scale, ensuring that our sugarcane fields remain productive for the next generation of sugar farmers,” Azcona added.

David Andrew Sanson, Board Member-Planters’ Representative, meanwhile, lauded the agency’s move as it serves as a “win” for planters.

“Access to this level of machinery empowers our farmers to be more independent and cost-effective,” he said.

Sanson then vowed to utilize the resources given to make the sugar industry more profitable for local producers.

In particular, the SRA distributed five dump trucks to various organizations in the country.

These include Iloilo Mill District Development Council Inc.; Capiz Mill District Development Council Foundation Inc.; New Namangka Farmers Association in Mabinay, Negros Oriental; Norphil Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Piat, Cagayan; and Sugarcane Growers Association of Bukidnon Inc.

Others have received units for hauling, including the Cabungbungan Lingahob Farmers Association, which was granted one hauling truck.

The Northern Negros Sugar Development Council Inc. likewise received one hauling truck and one farm tractor equipped with complete implements. (PNA)