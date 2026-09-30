Sultan Kudarat governor denies shooting incident in Isulan National High School

SULTAN Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu has denied the reported shooting incident at the Isulan National High School.

“As per the report of the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office (SKPPO), we would like to clearly assure the public that THERE WAS NO SHOOTING INCIDENT at Isulan National High School,” Mangudadatu said in a statement.

Mangudadatu said the reported loud sound from inside the school was likely due to faulty electrical wiring and was not caused by a firearm, noting that no ammunition was found in the area during the investigation.

He said the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is already looking into the matter in coordination with the municipal officials and peace and security authorities.

“There are NO reported casualties or injuries. The safety of our students, teachers, and school personnel remains our highest priority, and appropriate safety protocols were immediately implemented,” Mangudadatu said.

“We assure all parents and the public that the situation is under control. Please remain calm and rely only on official and verified information from the concerned authorities. The safety and well-being of our students and teachers remain our utmost concern,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)