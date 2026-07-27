SUMMARY: Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Sona 2026

Energy security and inflation relief

Marcos also announced that a State of National Energy Emergency was earlier declared in response to the Middle East conflict to focus resources on the "Uplift" mission for struggling citizens.

He said the government has offered fuel subsidies, secured a two-month oil supply from various countries, including Russia and China, and implemented price rollbacks to cushion the impact of the conflict.

Excise taxes on LPG and kerosene were also suspended for three months to ease consumer burdens, added Marcos.

To protect consumers, Marcos said utilities were ordered to provide refunds for overcharging and allow installment payments for electricity bills during peak months (May to July), with a temporary ban on line disconnections.

He called on Congress to amend the Epira to ban systems loss charges and VAT on electricity bills.

“Panahon na para tanggalin na natin ang systems loss na pinapasa sa consumer. Pinapasa ito sa consumer at kinakarga sa bill na pinapatungan pa ng Value Added Tax (VAT). Hindi naman kasalanan ng konsumer kung bakit nagkaroon ng systems loss kaya hindi naman tama na dapat sila pa ang pagbabayarin dito,” he said.

(It is time to eliminate the system loss charges being passed on to consumers. These charges are transferred to consumers and added to their electricity bills, which are then also subject to the Value Added Tax (VAT). Consumers are not responsible for why system losses occur, so it is not right that they should be made to pay for them.)

He instead pushed for the "Sariling Kuryente" Act, which he said will make solar panels and battery storage more affordable for households if passed into law.

Food security and agriculture

Marcos announced that the "Benteng Bigas Meron Na" program of the government continues to benefit 12 million Filipinos, while Kadiwa centers have allowed direct selling from farmers to consumers.

He said the administration also aims to plant 100 million coconut trees by the end of his term, noting that 18 million trees were already planted.

As to agrarian reform, Marcos said the government had distributed over 400,000 land titles, and is on track to complete title distribution and the condonation of agrarian reform debts within the year.

He said crop insurance coverage was also expanded to include livestock, fisheries, and even life insurance for farmers and fisherfolk.

Infrastructure and modernization

Marcos mentioned mass transit development, particularly the North-South Commuter Railway (Valenzuela to Malolos) and 12 MRT 7 stations, which he said are set to open in 2027.

He also said that the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit's first phase is now open, while all tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) have been removed until 2028, with the government targeting that 50 percent of all vehicles will be EVs by 2040. This, he added, includes electric ferry boats for the Pasig River.

As to disaster resilience, Marcos said a nationwide infrastructure of 919 "last-mile" facilities and primary resource centers now allows relief delivery in under 24 hours.

He also announced the country’s “space exploration,” saying Cagayan is being positioned as a gateway to space, with a sounding rocket launch test planned for next year in partnership with South Korea.

Social protection and labor

Marcos said the government has repatriated over 12,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the Middle East, and 140,000 received financial and medical aid.

He also said that through the government’s 4PH Program, over 500,000 houses have been built or funded, and the Pag-Ibig housing loan limit was raised to P10 million.

As to wage and pension increases, the President announced that minimum wages for OFW domestic helpers were raised, and pensions/subsistence allowances for uniformed personnel and SSS members were increased.

Education and youth protection

Marcos announced that Senior High School now integrates "Tech-Pro" (TVET) to make graduates more employable, and work immersion has been intensified.

He said the government has also trained 1.8 million individuals in Artificial Intelligence (AI) literacy to maintain global competitiveness.

To combat bullying and mental health issues, 10,000 school counselor associates are being deployed to public schools, he added.

The President emphasized the need to protect children from the "corrosive influence" of fake news, online pornography, and social media toxicity.

Health and medical assistance

Marcos said the Yakap and Gamot programs of his administration focus on preventive care and providing 75 essential medicines (for diabetes, hypertension, etc.) to PhilHealth members.

He said over 2,000 medicines for cancer, diabetes, and mental health are now VAT-exempt, while medical assistance is now accessible via the eGovPH app, removing the need for political recommendations (no "GL-GL").

Foreign relations and sovereignty

Marcos said the Philippines now has 23 Free Trade Agreements in force or under negotiation, including a new agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

He said the Pax Silica Industrial Hub, a US-led initiative, aims to create an AI-centered industrial ecosystem.

On issues related to West Philippine Sea, the President reaffirmed that the Philippines will not yield and will use "every peaceful and legal means" to uphold its maritime rights.

"Sa mga pang-aalipusta, hindi tayo matitinag. Sa manlulupig, hindi tayo pasisiil," he said.

He concluded his Sona by calling on the Filipino people to work together to build a prosperous, resilient, and secure Philippines for the next generation, while vowing to complete ongoing reforms and deliver on promises made to the nation in the remaining two years of his administration.

“Sa nalalabing dalawang taon ng Administrasyon, tatapusin natin ang mga nasimulan, at tutuparin ang ating pangako sa sambayanan (In the remaining two years of this administration, we will complete what we have started and fulfill our promise to the Filipino people),” he said.

“My beloved countrymen: Let us continue the work that we have started. To make the Philippines the country that Filipinos deserve. There is no nobler cause than this. We do this for our children. We do this for our future,” he added. (LRM/SunStar Philippines)