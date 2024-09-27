Sunlight Air to relaunch Manila-Busuanga flights in October

MANILA – Boutique airline Sunlight Air will reintroduce services between Manila and Busuanga (Coron) starting Oct. 27, it announced on Thursday.

“The Manila-Busuanga route has always been in demand among our passengers since it was Sunlight Air’s first route when it launched," airline CEO Ryna Brito-Garcia said in a statement.

Sunlight Air introduced the Busuanga-Manila route with its inaugural flight on Dec. 17, 2020.

However, operations for this route were moved to Clark on April 1, 2024 to boost efficiency and enhance customer service.

"Having recently celebrated Sunlight Air’s 5th anniversary, the return of Manila-Busuanga flights is aligned with our goal of bringing more passengers to underserved local destinations to see and experience more of what our unique islands have to offer,” Garcia said.

The airline said daily nonstop services to and from Busuanga will operate via the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.

Passengers could avail of one-way tickets for as low as PHP688 for travel from Oct. 27, 2024 to March 29, 2025.

Currently, the airline flies to Francisco B. Reyes Airport in Busuanga via Cebu and Clark. (PNA)