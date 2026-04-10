Sunny weather to prevail across PH Friday

MANILA – Warm and sunny weather will prevail across the country on Friday, the weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Leanne Loreto said isolated rain showers are likely to occur due to localized thunderstorms.

"These rains would only last for a short period. Generally fair and warm weather will prevail, so bring your umbrellas," she said.

Temperatures could peak at 37°C in Tuguegarao, 35°C in Metro Manila, and 34°C in Zamboanga and Davao.

Loreto said the heat index, or the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity combines with actual air temperature, is forecast to peak at 42°C in Dumangas, Iloilo; Catarman, Northern Samar; Cotabato City; and Zamboanga City.

The heat index in parts of Metro Manila could reach 37°C to 38°C.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the country.

Meanwhile, Loreto said Tropical Storm Sinlaku has no effect on the country's weather condition.

Sinlaku was last tracked 2,275 km. east of northeastern Mindanao, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Loreto said the cyclone is slowly moving westward at 10 kph. (PNA)