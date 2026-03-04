Suntay apologizes for ‘lewd’ Anne Curtis remark, stands by Duterte impeachment analogy

QUEZON City Fourth District Representative Bong Suntay apologized for his controversial remark about actress Anne Curtis but stood firm on his “analogy” related to the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, Suntay maintained that his statement about his apparent desire for Curtis had no malice.

“While may mga tao siguro that found the analogy in bad taste, doon sa mga na-offend, tayo'y, inuulit ko, walang malice doon sa ninais nating gawin doon sa statement na iyon. Ayaw natin makasakit through that analogy,” Suntay said.



(While there may be some people who found the analogy in bad taste, to those who were offended, I repeat, there was no malice in what we intended to do with that statement. We did not want to hurt anyone through that analogy.)

“But kung may nasaktan, humihingi tayo ng dispensa. Kay Ms. Anne Curtis din, kung nasaktan siya sa sinabi, uulitin ko, there was no malice intended at tayo humihingi ng dispensa sa kanya. Pero totoo, it was a fictitious situation na aking ginawa. Isa lang ang totoo doon — yung sinabi kong ang ganda-ganda niya,” he added.



(But if anyone was hurt, we ask for forgiveness. To Ms. Anne Curtis as well, if she was hurt by what was said, I repeat, there was no malice intended and we ask for her forgiveness. But truly, it was a fictitious situation that I created. Only one thing there was true — when I said she is very beautiful.)

Suntay said he made the analogy to explain that imagining something is not a crime, much less an impeachable offense.

“Pinakita sa video yung kay VP Sara (Duterte), at one of the allegations being used for the impeachment ay ‘yung desire at saka ‘yung kanyang imagination to inflict harm. Sabi ko nga, desire and imagination is not an impeachable offense,” Suntay said.



(The video of VP Sara (Duterte) was shown, and one of the allegations being used for the impeachment is her desire and her imagination to inflict harm. As I said, desire and imagination are not impeachable offenses.)

“I stand by my statement. That analogy was used to prove that statements are oftentimes taken out of context. Nagsisisi ako na may nasaktang mga kababaihan because that was never the intention ng aking statement,” he added.



(I regret that some women were hurt because that was never the intention of my statement.)

Suntay made the statement in defense of Duterte’s remark that she did not attend the State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in July 2024 because she considered herself the “designated survivor,” which refers to a government official who is deliberately kept away from a major event where top leaders are gathered so that someone in the line of succession survives in case of a catastrophic attack or disaster.

He also defended Duterte’s remark that she had contracted a hitman to kill Marcos, his wife, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she herself were executed.

In her opening statement on the second day of discussions on the impeachment complaints against Duterte, House Committee on Justice Chairperson Gerville Luistro said threats issued by high-ranking officials are never mere imagination.

“They carry weight. They create fear. They can destabilize institutions,” Luistro said.

“This Committee is not a forum for fantasy. Hindi ito sinehan. Hindi ito komedya,” she added.



(This is not a movie theater. This is not a comedy.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)