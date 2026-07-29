Support the Pension, Strengthen the System

As a parent of a child with special needs, I welcome the proposal under House Bill 9885 to provide a P1,000 monthly pension to persons with disabilities (PWDs). The measure recognizes the daily challenges faced by many PWDs and the families who support them. Many individuals with disabilities continue to work, contribute to society, and even serve as primary breadwinners despite the limitations imposed by their conditions. Government support for them is not charity but an affirmation of their dignity and rights.

However, while the objective of the bill is laudable, its successful implementation will depend largely on the integrity of the system that determines who qualifies for these benefits.

The painful reality is that the country continues to grapple with the proliferation of fake and fraudulently obtained PWD IDs. In a previous column, I expressed my support for efforts to verify PWD identification cards through the Department of Health registry. That position remains relevant today, perhaps even more so given the proposal to grant a monthly cash pension to PWDs.

If some individuals are willing to falsely represent themselves as persons with disabilities merely to avail of a 20 percent discount in restaurants and other establishments, what more when a regular monthly pension is involved?

The issue is not whether PWDs deserve additional assistance. They do. In fact, the proposed P1,000 a month benefit is just a mere relief, but no matter how meagre it seems, it is still a welcomed move. The issue is whether government institutions possess sufficiently robust mechanisms to ensure that only legitimate beneficiaries receive these public funds.

The Department of Health, PhilHealth, local government units, and other concerned agencies must strengthen their validation and monitoring systems. A unified and regularly updated database of PWDs should be established and rigorously maintained. Medical assessments should be conducted with consistency and integrity. The issuance of PWD IDs should be subject to strict verification procedures, and periodic audits should be undertaken to identify fraud, duplication, or misrepresentation.

Those of us who belong to the disability community have long argued that PWD benefits are not rewards. They are support mechanisms intended to help persons who face physical, sensory, psychosocial, intellectual, or developmental challenges navigate everyday life. As I wrote before, many parents would willingly surrender every discount and privilege if it meant their children could live without their disabilities.

This is why the abuse of PWD privileges is deeply offensive. It is not simply a matter of dishonesty. It trivializes the lived experiences of people with disabilities and diverts resources intended for one of the most vulnerable sectors of society.

The proposed pension can potentially improve the lives of countless PWDs by helping cover transportation, medicines, food, and other necessities. But public confidence in the program will depend on whether government can guarantee that beneficiaries are truly qualified recipients.

Support for the bill, therefore, must go hand in hand with a stronger commitment to accountability. Before expanding benefits, we must strengthen the systems that protect them.

The goal should be clear: every deserving PWD must receive the assistance promised by law, and every peso allocated for the program must go only to those for whom it was truly intended. In the end, the success of this measure will not only be measured by the amount of aid distributed, but by the fairness, credibility, and integrity of the system that delivers it.