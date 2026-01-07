Supreme Court releases result of 2025 Bar Exams

THE Supreme Court announced on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 that 48.89 percent or 5,594 examinees in the 2025 Bar Examinations have passed.

The top 20 passers of the 2025 Bar Examinations, along with their universities and grades, are as follows:

1. Jhenroniel Rhey Timola Sanchez- University of the Philippines (UP), 92.70

2. Spinel Albert Allauigan Declaro- University of Santo Tomas (UST) Manila, 92.46

3. Alaiza Agatep Adviento- UST Manila, 91.91

4. Angelica De Castro Mitra- De Lasalle University Lipa, 91.68

5. Mark Angelo Galvez Santos- UST Manila, 91.58

6. Jeowy Loyloy Ompad- San Jose Recoletos Cebu and Enrico Gabriel Reyes Paguia- Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), 91.25

7.Johan Raphael Silapan Gata- UST Manila, 90.90

8.Marie Shantelle Atienza Sarmiento- UP, 90.87

9.Richmond Bulan Lucas- University of La Sallete Inc., 90.45

10.Jusmin Teriann Afable Yap- UP, 90.36

11.Allan Leo Tabuco Paran- Arellano University (AU), 90.20

12. Patric Kiel Quiroz Navarro- University of the East (UE), 89.93

13. Alfrancis Bagadion Cabungcal- UP, 89.80

14. Gerilin Ano-os Gascon- Bukidnon State University, 89.71

15. Ignacio Lorenzo Dela Cruz Villareal- UP, 89.70

16. Mae Angela Damaso Locsin- UST-Legazpi, 89.41

17. Randall Lipnica Pabilane- AU, 89.41

18. Mikaella Franchesca Nuarin Abisana- ADMU, 89.38

19. Chinzen Tañda Viernes-UP, 89.35

20. Ronald Vincent Ofrecio Gonzales- UE, 89.31

2025 Bar Chairperson Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier said the SC has approved a 75 percent passing grade for all takers.

The oathtaking and signing of roll of all the successful examinees will be held on February 6, 2026 at the Philippine Arena. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)