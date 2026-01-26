Surgery reports on Marcos ‘fake news’

PALACE Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro tagged as “fake news” reports that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will undergo surgery for diverticulitis.

In a press conference, Castro said Marcos is in Malacañang, presiding over a meeting.

“Wala pong ganoong balita na maibibigay po tayo dahil ngayon po, ang Pangulo ay nasa meeting. So, iyan po ay fake news,” she said.

(There is no such information we can provide because, as of now, the President is in a meeting. So, that is fake news.)

“’Yung pagmi-meeting po ngayon malamang po ay maipo-post po ito para maipakita natin na ang Pangulo po ay nasa maayos na kondisyon,” she added when asked if Marcos is expected to attend any public engagement.

(The meeting he is attending now will likely be posted to show that the President is in good condition.)

Last week, Malacañang said Marcos spent a night under medical observation as a precaution after experiencing discomfort.

In a video statement on Thursday, January 22, Marcos said he was diagnosed with diverticulitis, which is very common among older people.

“I’m fine. I’m feeling very different from the way I was feeling before. Naayos na ‘yung problema,” said the President.

“What happened was apparently, I now have diverticulitis. It’s a common complaint amongst people who are heavily stressed and people who are — I have to admit — growing old,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)