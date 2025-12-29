Survey: 1 in 5 Pinoys fulfill New Year’s resolutions

MORE than one in every five Filipinos who set their New Year’s resolutions have been able to fulfill them completely, based on the latest Veritas Truth Survey (VTS) conducted by the Catholic Church-owned Radio Veritas.

Data showed that of the total respondents in the survey conducted from December 1 to 25, 23.4 percent said they were able to fulfill their resolutions 100 percent.

“Notably, only 23.4 percent of all respondents met 100 percent of their resolutions, a finding that highlights a widespread gap between aspiration and action,” the VTS said.

The highest number consisted of those who were able to fulfill 75 percent of their resolutions at 38.3 percent, while 34 percent said they fulfilled 50 percent of their resolutions.

The remaining 4.3 percent of respondents said they fulfilled 25 percent of their resolutions.

Analyzed by age group, the survey showed that a majority of adults aged 60 and above (elderly) reported fulfilling 75 percent of their resolutions, as did a majority of adults aged 31 to 59 (38.4 percent).

In contrast, it noted that the largest share of young adults aged 21 to 30 (46.7 percent) fulfilled only 50 percent of their goals.

“The data points to critical patterns in how people approach goal-setting across their lifespan. Older adults’ higher fulfillment rates likely stem from three key factors: greater life experience in prioritizing realistic goals, stronger routine-building habits, and reduced exposure to the work and financial pressures that often derail younger adults’ plans,” it said.

Broken down by gender, both men and women reported similar rates of accomplishing 75 percent of their goals, with 38.3 percent for males and 38.6 percent for females.

A notable difference, however, emerged in 100 percent fulfillment, with 26.5 percent of women meeting all their resolutions compared to 23.4 percent of men.

“The minimal gender gap in overall achievement challenges stereotypes about goal-setting abilities, though the slightly higher 100 percent fulfillment rate among women may reflect a greater focus on detailed planning or social accountability,” the survey said.

The survey polled 1,200 respondents nationwide, with a margin of error of ±3 percent, the VTS said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)