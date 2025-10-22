Suspect in 2024 killing of Bulacan barangay exec nabbed

POLICE arrested one of the suspects in the 2024 killing of Bulacan Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) President Ramilito Capistrano and his driver.

In a statement, the Central Luzon Police Regional Office said alias “Lupin,” 35, a fishnet maker, was arrested in Navotas City Wednesday morning, October 22, 2025.

The suspect is a resident of Barangay Tangos South in Navotas.

Alias Lupin was one of the four suspects in the killing of ABC Bulacan President Ramilito Capistrano and his driver, Shedrick Toribio, on October 3, 2024.

“He had been under surveillance for more than two months before his arrest,” the police said.

In February, the Malolos City Regional Trial Court Branch 11 issued an arrest warrant against the suspects for two counts of murder. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)