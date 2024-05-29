Suspect in fatal road rage incident in Edsa nabbed

POLICE have arrested the suspect in the fatal road rage-related shooting incident in Ayala tunnel in Makati, along Edsa, Local Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. confirmed Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

In a press conference, Abalos said the suspect, Gerrard Raymund Yu, a businessman, was arrested in Pasig City on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2024.

“The arrested suspect was positively identified by the eye witness to the actual shooting incident,” he said.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 65-year-old family driver Aniceto Mateo was gunned down by a suspect aboard a luxury vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz with a plate number BCS77, along the southbound lane of the Edsa Ayala tunnel.

The suspect sped off toward the Makati area while the victim lost control of the vehicle, hitting the curb and several motorcycles in front.

Also aboard the victim’s vehicle were Marites Valmorio, 47, a household help and a minor, who were both unharmed. They were on their way home to Ayala Alabang in Muntinlupa City from Taguig City.

They immediately alighted from the vehicle and asked for help.

The bullet entered Mateo’s back of the right shoulder and exited in the left side of his neck, causing his instantaneous death.

Recovered from Yu’s residence in Pasig was the vehicle used during the incident, as well as two caliber .40 pistols that are both registered.

“The suspect tested positive for gun powder nitrate and one of the seized firearms, described as a Taurus Caliber .40, matched the recovered fired cartridge case of the suspect’s firearms during ballistics examination,” said Abalos.

Charges of murder are being prepared for filing against Yu.

National Capital Region Police Office Director Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez said the incident stemmed from a traffic altercation.

“As of now, per the testimony of the one living witness, siya mismo ‘yung buhay na nakasakay sa Innova. She’s telling na may gitgitan sa kalsada so yun ang motive,” he said, adding that Yu has no existing criminal record.

Makati City police chief Colonel Edward Cutiyog said there was no verbal confrontation between the victim and the suspect. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)