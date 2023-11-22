‘Suspect’ in Jumalon’s killing arrested

POLICE arrested one of the alleged suspects in the killing of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

In a press conference, Fajardo said the suspect, whom she refused to identify, was arrested in a buy-bust operation on November 14.

She said the suspect was tagged as among the individuals behind the ambush of a Calamba, Misamis Occidental municipal engineer weeks before Jumalon was gunned down.

Fajardo said based on the ballistic examination, the spent shells recovered during the ambush of the municipal engineer last month matched with the shells recovered from the scene where Jumalon was shot dead.

“Doon naman sa nahuli na isang suspect na involved doon sa unang insidente involving ‘yung municipal engineer kung saan ‘yung mga basyo na narecover sa dalawang insidente ay nagpapakita na iisang baril ‘yung ginamit dito sa dalawang insidente na ito,” she said.

(As for the suspect who was caught involved in the first incident involving the municipal engineer, the scraps recovered from the two incidents show that the same gun was used in these two incidents.)

Fajardo said the prosecutor’s office has already submitted the case of Jumalon for preliminary investigation.

She said the manhunt operation against the other suspects in the killing of Jumalon is ongoing.

Jumalon was shot twice in the face by the suspect while on live broadcast on Sunday morning, November 5.

The suspect snatched the victim’s necklace before fleeing the scene.

Police said there were at least three men who participated in the killing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)