Suspect in RPG attack vs. Ampatuan Sr. nabbed

POLICE have arrested one of the suspects in the January rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Shariff Aguak Mayor Akmad “Mitra” Ampatuan Sr. in Maguindanao del Sur.

In a statement, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. identified the suspect as Toraipe A. Lusod, alias “Aripi Adam,” who was arrested on Saturday afternoon, October 24, in Barangay Meta, Datu Unsay, Maguindanao del Sur.

The arrest was carried out by a joint team from the Shariff Aguak Municipal Police Station, the PNP Special Action Force, and other police and intelligence units.

Lusod was listed as the province’s No. 1 most wanted person and the No. 8 most wanted person at the regional level.

He had standing arrest warrants for terrorism-related offenses, frustrated murder, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Police also seized an M4 rifle and live ammunition during the operation. ￼

Nartatez said the arrest demonstrated law enforcement authorities’ determination to hold those responsible for violent attacks accountable.

“The arrest marks an important step toward justice but our work does not end with one suspect in custody. We will pursue every lead to identify all those involved, including the alleged masterminds, and ensure that they are held accountable under the law,” Nartatez said.

“Let this serve as a clear warning that violence is not a means to escape accountability, and no one is beyond the reach of the law. The PNP will remain relentless in pursuing armed perpetrators while upholding due process and protecting the lives of all our kababayan,” he added.

In September, the Regional Trial Court Branch 1 in Iligan City ordered the arrest of 12 individuals, including Datu Unsay Mayor Datu Andal “Xyril” Ampatuan V, in connection with the January attack. ￼

Other individuals named in the arrest warrants were Ababang Salik, alias “Babang”; Edad Pendatun, alias “Haider”; Aboher K. Guimbangan; Gapor Magaluyan; Mohammad Shamron Uday Sapalon, alias “Tho Sapalon”; Samsudin K. Mokamad; Saudi M. Guiapal; Johari M. Guiapal; Soy Kali; and Datuben Gayon, alias “Datu Ben A. Alib.”

The accused face four counts of frustrated murder and multiple violations of Republic Act 11479, or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, including Section 4 (Terrorism), Section 6 (Planning, Training, Preparing, and Facilitating the Commission of Terrorism), and Section 7 (Conspiracy to Commit Terrorism). ￼/ TPM