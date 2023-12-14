Suspect in viral bus shooting nabbed
POLICE have arrested one of the gunmen in the viral bus shooting in Nueva Ecija last month.
The suspect, Allan Delos Santos, was arrested in Dilasag, Aurora on November 20. He admitted involvement in the brazen killing of two people who were seated in front of a bus in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija on November 15.
A video of the incident, which was caught in the dash camera of the bus, has since gone viral.
Delos Santos, another gunman and one more cohort who served as driver, as well as the female victim’s son and his live-in partner who allegedly served as masterminds were charged with two counts of murder before a Nueva Ecija Court on Monday, December 11.
In a press conference on Tuesday, December 12, Central Luzon Police Office Director Colonel Richard Caballero said the female victim filed charges of carnapping and robbery against her son and his live-in partner after they allegedly stole one of her vehicles in February and for barging into her home in Cauayan, Isabela in April, taking land titles and cash amounting to P2 million from her vault.
The son and his live-in partner posted bail in September, the same month, according to Delos Santos, that they were contacted for the execution of the victims.
Delos Santos said they were paid P60,000 for each victim’s killing. They received an initial payment of P20,000.
The gunman urged the other suspects to surrender.
The female victim’s son has earlier denied involvement in the crime. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)