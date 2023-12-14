Suspect in viral bus shooting nabbed

POLICE have arrested one of the gunmen in the viral bus shooting in Nueva Ecija last month.

The suspect, Allan Delos Santos, was arrested in Dilasag, Aurora on November 20. He admitted involvement in the brazen killing of two people who were seated in front of a bus in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija on November 15.

A video of the incident, which was caught in the dash camera of the bus, has since gone viral.