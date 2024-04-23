Suspected BIFF faction leader killed in firefight

A SUSPECTED high-ranking official of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and 11 alleged members of the terrorist group were killed in a military operation in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Monday, April 22, 2023.

In a statement, Brigadier General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, said Mohiden Animbang, the alleged chairperson of the BIFF-Karialan Faction; his brother Saga Animbang, who allegedly served as the group “operation chief”; and 10 others were killed following an encounter with the army troopers in Barangay Kitango around 7:30 a.m.

Seized from the alleged terrorist group members were various high-powered firearms, including five M16A1, three M14, two M653, an M4 and a pistol.

On March 22, Abu Halil, the alleged training officer of the BIFF Karialan Faction, was also killed in an encounter with the government troops. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)