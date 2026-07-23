Suspects in political vlogger’s killing nabbed

Recovered from the suspects were two hand grenades, a 9 mm pistol, and a .45-caliber pistol believed to have been used in the killing. The firearms will undergo ballistic examination as part of the investigation.

Co said charges for murder, illegal possession of firearms, and illegal possession of explosives will be filed against the suspects.

He said investigators earlier identified the suspects through CCTV footage and witness accounts.

Lipata, 24, was a social media personality known for supporting the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and for posting commentaries critical of Vice President Sara Duterte and other Duterte allies.

She was killed in a predawn attack on Friday, July 17, when two motorcycle-riding assailants shot her in Caloocan City. Her live-in partner was wounded but survived the attack.

Co said investigators are still working to identify the mastermind behind the killing, as the arrested suspects are believed to be members of a gun-for-hire group. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)