Suspended San Simon mayor still in hiding

Princess Clea Arcellaz

Police were unable to serve the warrant of arrest issued against suspended San Simon Mayor Abundio “JP” Punsalan Jr., according to Pampanga Police Provincial Office director Colonel Eugene Marcelo.

Marcelo said that as of Thursday afternoon, December 4, local police still have no information on the mayor’s whereabouts.

“Pinuntahan na siya sa mga known addresses niya sa San Simon, Angeles City at sa Metro Manila pero wala po siya doon,” Marcelo said.

He added that authorities continue to track Punsalan until the warrant is successfully served.

Punsalan is facing two warrants of arrest issued by the Sandiganbayan First Division on November 17, 2025 for graft and malversation of public funds in connection with the alleged unlawful purchase of a ?45-million property in 2023.

The graft case carries a bail of ?90,000, while the malversation charge is non-bailable.

“Currently, considered siya as a fugitive until either sumuko siya voluntarily or mahanap siya ng mga kapulisan natin,” Marcelo said.

Punsalan or his camp has yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.