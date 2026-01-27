Suspension of local officials barred ahead of Antipolo special polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, that it will be prohibited to suspend any local officials ahead of the March 14 special elections in the Second District of Antipolo City.

Based on Resolution 11189, the Comelec said any elective provincial, city, municipal or barangay officials cannot be suspended.

"From February 12, 2026 (Thursday) to March 29, 2026 (Sunday), no public official shall, except upon prior written approval of the Commission, suspend any elective provincial, city, municipal or barangay officer," said the Comelec.

It also said that it shall be prohibited to transfer any civil servant in time for the special elections in the Second District of Antipolo City.

This includes public school teachers, personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP), and civilian employees of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

"From February 12, 2026 (Thursday) to March 29, 2026 (Sunday), no public official shall, except upon prior written authority of the Commission, make or cause any transfer or detail whatsoever of any officer or employee in the civil service," said the Comelec.

In a related development, the poll body said none of the controversial social services of the government that will be made available in the days leading to the March 14 special polls.

The Comelec said it has prohibited the provision of Ayuda, Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad), Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (Akap), Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) 10 days before the special polls and on Election Day.

"From March 4, 2026 (Wednesday) to March 14, 2026 (Saturday), the giving and distribution of Ayuda, Tupad, Akap, AICS, and 4Ps shall be totally prohibited, except medical and burial assistances, which are normally given to qualified individuals," said the Comelec.

The poll body said the release, disbursement, or expenditure of public funds for other social welfare and services projects is prohibited from February 12, 2026 to March 13, 2026.

During the same period, the commission said the release, disbursement, or expenditure of public funds for housing-related projects is also prohibited.

The Comelec also prohibited from February 12, 2026 to March 13, 2026 the issuance, use, or availment of treasury warrants or any device undertaking future delivery of money, goods, or other things of value chargeable against public funds. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)