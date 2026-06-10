SUV driver in viral SLEX hit-and-run incident surrenders

THE 21-year-old driver of the sport utility vehicle (SUV) involved in the viral hit-and-run incident that injured a Highway Patrol Group (HPG) officer along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) has surrendered to authorities.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Highway Patrol Group Director Brigadier General Rommel Batangan said Manjot Singh surrendered at his family residence in Barangay Nangka, Marikina City on June 9, three days after the June 6 collision involving Patrolman Jeric Aya-ay of the HPG.

Batangan said the investigation gained momentum after authorities conducting cyber patrol operations discovered an online post offering the same vehicle, a Jetour SUV, for sale.

He said when investigators came to the location where the vehicle was traced, it was already undergoing repainting, reportedly to conceal damage sustained during the collision.

The vehicle has since been impounded at HPG headquarters as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Base sa aming panayam kahapon, nung nandito po siya kasama ang kanyang magulang, bakit hindi siya huminto, ang ano niya is natakot, nataranta. So ‘yung state niya na pagka-involve sa aksidente, so still sinabihan pa rin namin na meron siyang accountability doon sa ginawa niya. Tinakbuhan niya, na-aggravate lang, so good thing naman itong parents niya cooperative at sabi naman ng nanay niya, hindi niya alam na nainvolve sa aksidente ‘yung anak niya,” said Batangan.

(Based on our interview yesterday, when he was here with his parents, we asked why he did not stop. He said he was scared and panicked. So in his state of being involved in the accident, we still told him that he has accountability for what he did. He ran away, which only aggravated the situation. The good thing is that his parents are cooperative, and according to his mother, she did not know that her child was involved in the accident.)

The suspect and his parents met Patrolman Aya-ay at Camp Crame on Monday, where Singh apologized to the injured officer.

Batangan said the family is also considering issuing a public apology regarding the incident.

Despite the apology, authorities emphasized that criminal charges will still proceed.

“So still, we will pursue the filing of the case. Actually, nilakad ‘yung case kanina, reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to property at the same time ‘yung abandonment of one’s victim at kaukulang penalty para sa traffic violation na nacommit,” Batangan said.

Authorities said additional video footage submitted by witnesses showed the SUV weaving through traffic at high speed before the collision.

“We received footage showing the vehicle crisscrossing lanes and traveling very fast. We do not know his exact intention -- whether he was in a hurry or heading somewhere -- but his driving appeared reckless,” he added.

The HPG director noted that Singh denied intentionally hitting the officer.

Based on his account, the collision occurred when he attempted to overtake and suddenly shifted lanes, resulting in contact with the police motorcycle.

The HPG has coordinated with the Land Transportation Office and is recommending the revocation of Singh’s driver’s license, citing the suspect’s alleged reckless driving behavior and decision to flee the scene as factors supporting the request. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)