SWD rolls out P1.5B aid for drivers; special payouts, provinces next

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development began distributing nearly PHP1.5 billion to more than 216,000 drivers in the transport sector, including motorcycle taxi and delivery riders, in Metro Manila.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the agency is gearing up for a provincial expansion of cash relief distribution amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East affecting the global oil supply.

The cash relief, which covers tricycle, jeepney, ride-hailing, delivery, and motorcycle taxi drivers, is being released in phases to cushion the transport sector from the continued rise in fuel prices.

Gatchalian said the distribution is just the first tranche and will not be limited to one round, adding that subsequent payouts would be rolled out.

Following the Metro Manila distribution, he said the DSWD would expand the program to provinces nationwide, where a significantly larger pool of beneficiaries is expected.

“Pagkatapos 'yun ng Holy Week, magtutungo na tayo sa mga lugar sa labas ng Metro Manila, sa mga probinsya, at ang estimate pa natin doon sa paunang figures na tricycle drivers, umaabot sila ng 750,000 na mga tricycle drivers or operators slash driver (After the Holy Week, we will go to areas outside Metro Manila, in the provinces, and our initial estimates for tricycle drivers reach around 750,000 tricycle drivers or operators/drivers),” he added.

Gatchalian said the agency is targeting high density areas, adding that local government units have started submitting their lists of beneficiaries.

In Luzon, Gatchalian said these areas are Region 4A (Calabarzon) and some in Region 3 (Central Luzon).

“Pina-prioritize natin kasi nandun 'yung highest density. According to LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board) and according to data, nandun 'yung highest density of tricycle drivers. Pero pagdating sa TNVS (Transport Network Vehicle Services), sabay-sabay 'yan kasi hiningi na lang namin 'yun sa mga kumpanya (We prioritize it because that's where the highest density is. According to LTFRB and according to data, that's where the highest density of tricycle drivers is. But when it comes to TNVS, they will be held simultaneously because we just requested it from the companies),” he said.

Special payouts for excluded beneficiaries

Gatchalian also committed to holding special payout schedules for drivers who were not included in the initial beneficiary lists submitted by the LTFRB and the private companies.

He said a huge challenge for the department is the list of beneficiaries, as lists from TNVS companies and jeepney operators are not updated.

He cited issues of jeepney or tricycle drivers who also do sideline work as delivery or motorcycle riders.

The list, Gatchalian said, is divided into three layers, from those provided by the private companies to the LTFRB, which serves as the gatekeeper and does the cross matching, and the DSWD that checks duplicate names.

He said LGUs have started consolidating and submitting their lists to the DSWD.

Meanwhile, Gatchalian reminded drivers to check their names are on the list before going to payout centers.

He said the names of the beneficiaries, including their scheduled payout are posted by the LTFRB a day before the distribution, while the DSWD and the LGUs repost the list.

“Ako na ang humihingi ng paumanhin. One driver that is not in the list pero dapat nandoon (I would like to apologize. One driver that is not on the list but should be there) is one too many drivers in my book," he said. (PNA)