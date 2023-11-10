Swiss challenge for TPLEX Extension project approved

THE National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board directed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Thursday, November 9, 2023, to proceed with the Swiss challenge for the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) Extension Project.

The Neda Board, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., also approved the negotiated parameters, terms, and conditions (PTCs) of the TPLEX Extension Project between the Government Negotiation Team and San Miguel Holdings Corporation (SMHC), the original proponent.

The approval allowed the DPWH to now proceed with the publication of the invitation for comparative proposals in accordance with the Revised 2022 Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law Implementing Rules and Regulations and Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) Guidelines.

Following the Swiss challenge, the project is expected to be awarded by May 2024 in case there will be challengers. Otherwise, it will be awarded to the Original Proponent by March 2024.

The project construction is expected to be completed within five years from the signing of the contract.

The TPLEX Extension Project, which will be implemented through public private partnership (PPP), is a 59.4-kilometer four-lane toll road that will start from the TPLEX in Rosario, La Union and will terminate at San Juan, La Union. The estimated total project cost is P23.4 billion.

The project aims to provide an additional expressway that will interconnect the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and Metro Manila. It is expected to stimulate economic activity, mitigate road congestion, as well as provide better and safer road access going to the Ilocos Region.

The TPLEX Extension Project was initially approved by the Neda Board on June 2, 2023, allowing the DPWH to commence negotiation with the original proponent. This project is among the 197 Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFPs) of the Marcos administration.

In October this year, the Neda Board also approved two PPP projects, namely, the Dialysis Center PPP Project for the Renal Center Facility of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) and the Upgrade, Expansion, Operation, and Maintenance of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport Project. (PR)