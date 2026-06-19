Tab Baldwin appears before CIDG amid Ateneo players’ deaths probe

“Dumating dito ‘yung mga coaches, sina Tab Baldwin, Dean Castanos, Em Fernandez and other officials. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang fact-finding namin. They gave their narration of events,” Remulla said.

The CIDG has been conducting interviews since June 15 with current and former Ateneo players, coaches, and training staff who participated in or were involved in the “boot camp” where the tragedy occurred.

According to Remulla, investigators have noted discrepancies between the statements of players and those of the coaching staff, although he stressed that no conclusions have been reached as the investigation remains ongoing.

“There are some inconsistencies between what the players said and what the coaches said pero hindi pa kami tapos,” he said.

“Wala pa kaming maibibigay na comment hanggang matapos lahat ito,” he added.

Remulla explained that the differing accounts may be partly attributed to the positions of those who witnessed the incident.

“In the heat of all kasi ‘yung nangyari, iba ang account ng players, iba ang account ng coaches kasi iba ang vantage point,” he said. “Yung mga players nasa dagat, ‘yung mga coaches nasa pampang.”

Authorities are currently gathering and comparing testimonies to establish a clearer picture of the events that led to the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili.

The DILG chief said investigators are carefully assessing which details from witness statements align with available evidence and are working toward a comprehensive report that could take another week to complete.

He added that investigators are also examining the possible accountability of the institution and other individuals involved.

“Yung culpability ng institution kailangan rin namin mahanap, so we need a full investigation,” he said.

Remulla underscored the importance of Baldwin’s testimony, describing the former Ateneo mentor as a key figure in the team’s operations.

“Material kasi siya ang head coach, head of management. He makes 90 percent of the executive decisions, so ‘yung testimony niya is very important,” he said.

Despite Baldwin’s central role, Remulla said it is still too early to determine whether any violations may have been committed.

Investigators are also reviewing drone footage that may help establish the sequence of events during the rescue efforts.

Remulla said Baldwin attempted to deploy a drone during the emergency, while a separate drone was reportedly operated by the resort after the incident.

He said Baldwin had instructed an assistant coach to retrieve the drone and attempted to operate it while rescue efforts were underway.

Meanwhile, Ateneo University President Fr. Roberto “Bobby” Yap was unable to appear before investigators on Friday due to the university’s graduation ceremonies, according to Remulla.

However, the university official has been subpoenaed and is expected to appear before the CIDG next week. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)