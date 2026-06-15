Tab Baldwin fails to meet DOLE

He added that the lawyer of Baldwin submitted several relevant documents, including his Alien Certificate of Registration (ACR).

Tolentino said the documents did not include the Alien Employment Permit (AEP) of the head coach.

"They didn't present the AEP because Baldwin is not with them right now. In their verified answer, all these will be cleared," said Tolentino.

As part of due process, the labor chief said Baldwin was given 10 days to formally answer the subpoena.

He said they are giving the camp of Baldwin until June 25 to submit his Verified Answer to DOLE.

"After June 25, we shall be having a formal hearing on June 29 in accordance with the law and we are adhering to it," said Tolentino. "After the initial hearing, we will have 30 days to resolve."

Last week, DOLE issued a subpoena to Baldwin for him to appear before the department and present his AEP, among others.

The subpoena was issued in the wake of the death of two Blue Eagles players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)