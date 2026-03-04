Tabuk gets new bishop

FR. SEAN Mejia has been appointed as the new bishop of the Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk.

In a report by CBCP News, Pope Leo XIV appointed Mejia, who has been serving as the temporary administrator of the Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk since March 31, 2025.

"Bishop-elect Sean Mejia will become the third apostolic vicar of Tabuk," noted the official news agency of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

To recall, the vicariate has been without a bishop since February 2025, when Bishop Prudencio Andaya Jr. was transferred to the Diocese of Cabanatuan.

Born in Bulanao, Tabuk City, Mejia studied philosophy at San Pablo Seminary in Baguio City and theology at the Immaculate Conception School of Theology in Vigan City.

He was ordained a priest for the vicariate in October 1999 and holds a licentiate in canon law from the Pontifical Urban University in Rome.

Mejia has held multiple pastoral and administrative roles, including parochial vicar of Flora Catholic Mission, head of Lubuagan Catholic Mission, formator at seminaries in Vigan, chancellor of the vicariate, and parish priest of St. William’s Cathedral in Tabuk City.

Since March 31, 2025, Mejia has been serving as pro-apostolic vicar, overseeing the vicariate’s governance and pastoral care, as well as president of St. Louis College of Bulanao. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)