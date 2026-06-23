Tacloban parish calls for prayers following school shooting

He, then, echoed the call for everyone to offer their prayers for all the people affected by the incident and for them to be healed from the tragedy.

"As we pray for the victims and mourn with their families and loved ones, our thoughts and prayers also go to all those, who have in one way or another, been affected by this tragedy the school and community, the families of the students, and the society which have nurtured our young people," said Du.

On Monday, three students were killed and several others were left wounded after two minors went on a shooting spree inside the school campus.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already ordered a thorough probe into the brutal attack.

Du, meanwhile, said it is imperative for all Filipinos to reflect on the tragic event at the San Jose National High School, which involved minors.

"This tragedy challenges us all to reflect on how we (our nation, our families, and our communities) have raised our children and young people, and on the values we have imparted to them," said Du.

In doing so, the prelate said it is necessary to consider at ways on how young people can be raised better and ensure that a repeat of the incident is avoided.

"Let us unite and work together that this kind of tragedy will never happen again," said Du. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)