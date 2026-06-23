Tacloban parish calls for prayers following school shooting

FOLLOWING the shooting incident at a school in Tacloban City, the San Jose Parish called on parishioners to pray for the victims and their respective families.
In a statement, the San Jose Parish shared a special prayer for the community affected by the tragic event.
"In this moment of deep sorrow, we are invited to pause and bring everything to God in prayer," said the San Jose Parish.
It also asked the faithful to pray for the healing of everyone in the community.
"Even in pain and uncertainty, may peace slowly find its way back into our community," said the San Jose Parish.
For its part, the Archdiocese of Palo said it was left in shock over the incident in the San Jose National High School.
"The Archdiocese of Palo is greatly shocked and grieving on the horrific act of violence and the tragic loss of innocent lives during the school shooting incident," said Palo Archbishop John Du in a statement.
He, then, echoed the call for everyone to offer their prayers for all the people affected by the incident and for them to be healed from the tragedy.
"As we pray for the victims and mourn with their families and loved ones, our thoughts and prayers also go to all those, who have in one way or another, been affected by this tragedy the school and community, the families of the students, and the society which have nurtured our young people," said Du.
On Monday, three students were killed and several others were left wounded after two minors went on a shooting spree inside the school campus.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already ordered a thorough probe into the brutal attack.
Du, meanwhile, said it is imperative for all Filipinos to reflect on the tragic event at the San Jose National High School, which involved minors.
"This tragedy challenges us all to reflect on how we (our nation, our families, and our communities) have raised our children and young people, and on the values we have imparted to them," said Du.
In doing so, the prelate said it is necessary to consider at ways on how young people can be raised better and ensure that a repeat of the incident is avoided.
"Let us unite and work together that this kind of tragedy will never happen again," said Du. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)