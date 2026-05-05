Tagbilaran bishop-elect backs out of appointment

THE Diocese of Tagbilaran in Bohol will remain without a shepherd.

This after Bishop-elect Gerardo Saco Jr. decided on Tuesday, May 4, 2026, to back out of his appointment by Pope Leo XIV last March 25.

"After much prayer and careful discernment, I humbly inform the faithful of the Diocese of Tagbilaran of my decision not to proceed with my Episcopal Ordination scheduled on May 26, 2026," said Saco in a statement posted by the Diocese of Tagbilaran.

He admitted to having a "change of heart" in coming up with the decision to back out.

"I sincerely ask for your understanding regarding this change of heart. It comes from a deep awareness of my own human limitations and inadequacies," said Saco.

He said he has decided to remain as a priest, and assured the faithful of his dedication to the mission.

"Please be assured of my continued commitment as a priest to journey with you in faith in the Risen Lord," said Saco.

To recall, Pope Leo XIV appointed Saco as bishop of Tagbilaran back in March 25, 2026.

His Episcopal Ordination and installation has already been scheduled on May 26, 2026 at the St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral in Tagbilaran City.

Saco was supposed to succeed Alberto Uy, who was appointed as Cebu archbishop back in September 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)