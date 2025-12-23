Tagle: OFWs are missionaries too

MORE than being overseas workers, Filipinos abroad are also missionaries.

Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle emphasized this as he extended his Christmas greetings to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“God sent us not only to work for the well-being of our families. I always think that we are sent to different countries to be witnesses to our faith,” Tagle said in a video shared by CBCP News, the official news agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

“As such, we are migrants and missionaries, too,” added Tagle, who serves as pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization at the Vatican.

The Cardinal urged Filipinos abroad to draw strength from this dual role whenever they face challenges in life.

“Let us draw strength from this whenever difficult things happen. Let us always remember that God is with us and that He brought us here for our mission,” Tagle said.

Tagle has been assigned to the Vatican since 2020, where he has held various posts in the Holy See. (Anton/Banal/SunStar Philippines)