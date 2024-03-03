Taguig denies anew land-grabbing claims by Makati

THE Taguig local government denied on Sunday, March 3, 2024, the land-grabbing claims made anew by Makati City amid issues over the Makati Park and Garden.

In a statement, the Taguig government maintained that the Makati Park and Garden belongs to the residents of the enlisted men's barrios (Embo barangays), which is now under its jurisdiction.

It also accused Makati Mayor Abby Binay of sabotaging Taguig's development efforts for its citizens and letting her anger guide her actions rather than the public interest.

Earlier, Binay said Makati security forces prevented the Taguig local government from entering the park, saying that such actions are a form of land grabbing.

The Taguig local government reminded Makati City, particularly Binay, of the Supreme Court ruling that the 10 EMBO barangays are under its jurisdiction.

"Tinuldukan na ng Korte Suprema ang usaping ito. Walang karapatan ang Makati na akusahan ang Taguig ng pangangamkam ng lupa. Ang Korte Suprema mismo ang nagsabi na ilegal na kinamkam ng Makati at inukupahan ng mahigit tatlong dekada ang 10 Embo barangay. Walang kredibilidad ang Makati na magkunwaring ninanakawan sila ng lupa at pasilidad gayong sila ang nahusgahang nangamkam ng teritoryo ng Taguig," it said.

(The Supreme Court has concluded this matter. Makati has no right to accuse Taguig of land grabbing. The Supreme Court itself stated that Makati illegally seized and occupied the 10 Embo barangays for over three decades. Makati has no credibility in pretending they are being robbed of land and facilities when they were the ones adjudged to have encroached on Taguig's territory.)

Taguig said that while Makati claims that the park and other facilities it had in Taguig's territories were funded by its own money, it should also be reminded that the city has illegally collected taxes for more than 30 years from land and businesses located in the Embos, taxes that should by right should be Taguig.

It urged Binay to abide by the court ruling and cooperate with Taguig officials to ensure that there will be no disruption of health and other public services.

It cited as an example Binay's orders to padlock the health centers in all Embos and removal of ambulances and other emergency vehicles, including those provided by the Department of Health, out of spite.

The Taguig local government also finds this contrary to Binay's claims that she cares and loves the residents of the Embos.

"Sa kabila ng walang tigil na sabotahe, ipinababatid sa lahat na agad nakapagtayo ang Taguig ng health center sa Southside, botika sa East Rembo at West Rembo, at assistance center sa Pembo. May telemedicine at shuttle service pa para dalhin ang mga pasyente sa mga PhilHealth-accredited health centers ng Taguig,” the local government of Taguig said.

(Despite relentless sabotage, it is announced to everyone that Taguig has promptly established a health center in Southside, pharmacies in East Rembo and West Rembo, and an assistance center in Pembo. There's even telemedicine and a shuttle service to transport patients to Taguig's PhilHealth-accredited health centers.)

Amid issues, Taguig has ordered the closure of Makati Park and Garden for operating without the necessary permits from the local government.

The said park and garden, which has been effectively closed as a park by Makati and used as a garage for its heavy equipment and storage for various objects, is subject to Taguig’s jurisdiction which has the right to possess and administer the same notwithstanding Makati’s unlawful possession. (SunStar Philippines)