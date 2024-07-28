Taguig lawmaker faces backlash for berating relief workers, ignoring protocols

A LAWMAKER is in hot water for allegedly berating government personnel and refusing to follow local government protocols during the distribution of relief to families affected by the southwest monsoon (habagat) and Super Typhoon Carina in Taguig City.

In a Facebook post with a video attached, Faisal Gamao from Taguig City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWD) said Taguig Second District Representative Congresswoman Pammy Zamora went to an evacuation center in Barangay Fort Bonifacio on July 25 to hand over relief goods to displaced families.

Zamora was prevented from entering the evacuation center due to a lack of proper coordination.

Gamao noted that as a matter of policy to ensure an organized and orderly distribution of relief, all donations should be coursed through the CSWD.

She said Zamora refused to accept their explanation and berated them, accusing them that they wanted to hurt her.

“Maayos ka po naming kinakausap sa Gat Andres Bonifacio High School pero ano po ang ginawa nyo? Imbes na makinig kayo, nanigaw kayo agad. Inakusahan nyo pa kami na babarilin namin kayo?” said Gamao.

(We were talking to you politely at Gat Andres Bonifacio High School, but what did you do? Instead of listening, you immediately yelled. You even accused us of planning to shoot you.)

“Pagod at puyat ang nilalabanan namin para makapagsilbi sa tao. Kahit ligo hindi namin magawa dahil inaasikaso namin ang mga evacuees natin tapos paninigaw at tantrums lang ang aabutin namin sa inyo. Konting respeto naman sa mga katulad nyong lingkod bayan,” she added.

(We are fighting fatigue and lack of sleep to serve the people. We can't even take a shower because we are taking care of our evacuees, and yet all we get from you is yelling and tantrums. A little respect for public servants like us would be appreciated.)

Ma. Jermaine Valdex Cuizon, a staff of Barangay Fort Santiago, also expressed disappointment with Zamora’s bad attitude.

“Instead na nasa kanya-kanya kaming pamilya ay mas pinili namin na nasa evacuation center para maglingkod pero ano ang naging balik samin? Paninigaw at pag-aakusa ng kung anu-ano na wala namang katotohanan,” she said.

(Instead of being with our own families, we chose to be at the evacuation center to serve, but what did we get in return? Yelling and accusations of things that are not true.)

“Paano pa susunod ang ibang mamamayan sa patakaran kung mismong opisyal ng gobyerno ay hindi marunong sumunod?” she added.

(How can other citizens follow the rules if government officials themselves do not know how to comply?)

Zamora also received criticisms from her constituents for lack of empathy, especially to public servants like her.

She was also accused of using the prevailing situation for her political gain.

"Wag po nating gamitin ang kalamidad sa pagpapasikat. Hindi po ikakabawas ng pagkatao n’yo ang pagsunod sa protocols. Tumatawa pa kayo sa video na halatang sinasadya nyo ‘yung pagmamaktol 'nyo,” JM Candelario said.

(Let's not use the calamity to grandstand. Following protocols does not diminish your dignity. In the video, it's obvious that you are deliberately throwing a tantrum, and you are even laughing about it.)

Meanwhile, the Taguig local government said in a statement that all donations and assistance should be received by and coursed through the City Social Welfare and Development Office “to ensure efficient and orderly operations, and afford evacuees security and privacy.”

“Even before the pandemic, the city does not allow anybody or any group to just go to the evacuation centers to distribute whatever they want anytime they want. This process is not unique to Taguig. This has been adopted by many government offices, and has become part of standard operating procedures in management of evacuation centers,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)