Manila

Taiwan donates $500K to support typhoon recovery in PH

AID FOR TYPHOON VICTIMS. Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines (TECO) Rep. Wallace Chow (center) handed over Taiwan's USD500,000 cash donation to support the Philippines' recovery efforts to Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chairperson Corazon Padiernos in a ceremony in Makati City on Friday (Nov. 21, 2025). Atty. Joseph Castillo (left), MECO Board Member, witnessed the handover. (Photo courtesy of TECO)
AID FOR TYPHOON VICTIMS. Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines (TECO) Rep. Wallace Chow (center) handed over Taiwan's USD500,000 cash donation to support the Philippines' recovery efforts to Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chairperson Corazon Padiernos in a ceremony in Makati City on Friday (Nov. 21, 2025). Atty. Joseph Castillo (left), MECO Board Member, witnessed the handover. (Photo courtesy of TECO)
Published on

MANILA – Taiwan, through the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines (TECO), has donated USD500,000 (PHP29.4 million) to support the recovery efforts in the Philippines following the recent typhoons that struck the country.

TECO Representative Wallace Chow turned over the cash donation to Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chairperson Corazon Padiernos in a ceremony in Makati City on Friday.

TECO said this latest contribution is in addition to the USD250,000 worth of relief goods, including water purification equipment, blankets, tents, and solar lamps, that Taiwan earlier donated for the victims of Typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi).

Citing the Philippines and Taiwan’s shared stories of resilience in times of calamity, Chow said Taipei is keen to deepen cooperation with the country in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR).

Padiernos, meanwhile, echoed the spirit of "bayanihan" (cooperation) and expressed gratitude to the swift Taiwanese support. (PNA)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph