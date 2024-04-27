Taiwan migrant worker offices on alert amid quakes

ROCKED anew by a series of earthquakes, the Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in Taiwan are now on high alert for possible adverse effects on overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said its MWOs in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung are closely monitoring the conditions of OFWs in Taiwan after twin tremors once again hit Taiwan on Saturday morning, April 27, 2024.

"The MWOs in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung are on alert and are monitoring the situation, ready to assist any OFWs, who may have been injured or affected by the earthquakes," said the DMW.

"We are working with Filipino communities and leaders, local authorities, and employers to ascertain the safety and status of OFWs," it added.

So far, it said there have been no reported OFW casualties in the twin tremors.

"DMW reports no injuries so far to our overseas Filipino workers following a series of earthquakes that shook Taiwan early this morning," said DMW.

According to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, two earthquakes hit the island state on Saturday morning.

The first one was a magnitude 6.1 that happened at 2:21 am, while the second quake was a magnitude 5.8 and occurred at 2:49 am.

According to the Taiwan Ministry of Labor, there are a total of 150,666 OFWs currently based in Taiwan. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)