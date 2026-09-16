Taiwan plans second Philippine office in Cebu

TAIWAN plans to open a representative office in Cebu to serve travelers and businesspeople in the central Philippines, expanding its presence outside Manila.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung announced the plan during a radio interview, according to news site "Focus Taiwan in a report published on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.

Cebu would host Taiwan’s second representative office in the Philippines, although Lin gave no opening date.

He discussed the proposed office after being asked about a Nikkei Asia report published a day earlier.

Lin described the central Philippines as a popular tourism destination and said more than 200,000 Filipinos work in Taiwan.

He also cited visa-free entry arrangements offered by Taiwan and the Philippines to each other’s nationals.

On economic ties, Lin said Taiwan has proposed a Taiwan-Philippines Economic Corridor to strengthen supply chains.

The initiative would link Taiwan to the Luzon Economic Corridor, which has the backing of the United States, Japan and the Philippines. (KAL)