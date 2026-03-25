Taiwan seen as potential HSW destination

TAIWAN is now being seen as a potential destination country for Filipino household service workers (HSWs), according to a local recruitment consultant.

In a statement, Emmanuel Geslani disclosed that Taiwan households are now being opened to migrant workers.

"Our friendly neighbor up North will now accept Filipina domestic helpers starting this year," said Geslani.

He said the recent development bodes well, especially for those that have been recently repatriated from the war-torn Middle East nations.

"The country has a large supply of experienced domestic helpers with deployment of households service workers expected to decline in the next few months in the Middle East," said Geslani.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Labor, Taiwan families with at least one child under the age of 12 can hire migrant domestic helpers.

The ministry said the "No Placement Fee" policy shall apply but applicants will have to undergo specialized household training and a short Mandarin language course to qualify.

The minimum monthly pay is NT$20,000, which is equivalent to P40,000 pesos, according to the Taiwanese government.

Since war broke out in the Middle East, the Department of Migrant Workers has already repatriated 2,630 OFWs from the affected areas. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)