Talisay cop probed over 'bring me' posts on drug users, illegal guns

A POLICE officer assigned in Talisay City, Cebu, was relieved from his post over a social media content where he offered money ranging from P2,000 to P5,000 in exchange for the surrender of drug users, pushers, or unregistered firearms to their office.

In a press conference, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he has ordered the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) and the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) to conduct an investigation into the acts committed by the police officer, which are not part of standard police operational procedures.

PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said it was a personal initiative of the policeman, which he posted on his personal social media account.

He said the post and the personnel’s account have already been taken down.

“Napa-take down na ang account at ang post pero na-preserve ng ating ACG ang video para sa investigation kung ano ang karapat-dapat isampa na kaso laban sa kanya,” said Tuaño.

In the post, the police personnel, calling it a “bring me” game, offered money ranging from P2,000 to P5,000 to anyone who would turn in drug users, pushers, or unregistered firearms to their police office.

Tuaño said the PNP has nothing to do with the acts of the police officer. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)