Tarlac court issues arrest warrant vs Guo

A TARLAC court issued a warrant of arrest on Thursday, September 5, 2024, against dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo for violating Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The Capas, Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 109 issued the order against Guo, who faces charges under Section 3 (E) and 3 (H) of the law.

The court set the bail for each charge at P90,000.

Guo was arrested by the Indonesian police in Tangerang City in Banten on September 3.

She went into hiding after the Senate issued an arrest order against her and her family for refusing to cooperate in an ongoing probe on the raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

Guo, along with Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. and Philippine National Police chief General Rommel Marbil, is expected to return to the country Thursday night. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)