TCWS 2 up in 3 areas due to Tropical Storm Paolo

SEVERAL areas in northern Luzon were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 1 and 2 as Tropical Storm Paolo (international name Matmo) slightly intensified over the West Philippine Sea.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, October 2, 2025, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the center of Tropical Storm Paolo was spotted at 575 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, packed with maximum winds of 75 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa.

Paolo was moving west northwestward at 20 km/h.

The weather bureau hoisted TCWS 2 over the southeastern portion of Isabela (San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, Benito Soliven, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Naguilian), the northern portion of Quirino (Maddela), and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan).

It placed the mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, the northern portion of Zambales (Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz), Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, the northern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel, San Ildefonso), the northern portion of Pampanga (Magalang, Arayat, Candaba, Mabalacat City), the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar) including Polillo Islands, and the northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga) under TCWS 1.

Pagasa said Paolo is expected to make landfall over southern Isabela or northern Aurora on Friday, October 3, 2025.

The agency clarified, however, that heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge may still be experienced in localities outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone.

“Paolo will continue to intensify while over the Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category tonight. Further intensification into a typhoon prior to landfall is not ruled out. However, based on the intensity forecast, intensification into typhoon is highly likely once Paolo emerges over the West Philippine Sea,” Pagasa said.

Paolo is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday, October 4. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)