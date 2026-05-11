TD Caloy likely to weaken into remnant low Monday

MANILA – The weather bureau on Monday said Tropical Depression (TD) Caloy is forecast to weaken into a remnant low within the day.

Caloy is also unlikely to directly affect the country throughout the forecast period, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Caloy will remain far from landmass, the bureau added.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Caloy is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km per hour near the center, and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

The TD was last located 530 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

No wind signal is hoisted on any part of the country.

Meanwhile, up to moderate seas will prevail over the following coastal waters: seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, northern Ilocos Sur, Aurora, Camarines Norte, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Surigao del Sur; western seaboard of Pangasinan; northern seaboards of Camarines Sur; northern and eastern seaboards of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Catanduanes; eastern seaboards of Albay, Sorsogon, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands, and Davao Oriental.

PAGASA advised mariners of motor bancas to take precautionary measures and to avoid navigation under these conditions. (PNA)