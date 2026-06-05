TD Ester, 'habagat' to bring heavy rains across Northern Luzon

MANILA – Northern Luzon provinces are forecast to experience heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Depression (TD) Ester and the southwest monsoon or "habagat," the weather bureau said in an 11 a.m. advisory Friday.

Affected areas are La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Benguet, and Bataan.

"The public disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measure to protect life and property," the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

TD Ester maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It was last located 230 km. north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, moving northeastward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said Batanes will continue experiencing strong winds as Signal No. 1 is still hoisted in the province.

Strong to gale-force gusts due to "habagat" are also expected across Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora , Zambales, Tarlac, Bataan, Pampanga, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Ester will continue moving northeastward on Friday and will likely exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday. (PNA)